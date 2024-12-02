Kids museum offers free health resources to families Sunday

BATON ROUGE — Knock Knock Children's Museum offered free admission and health services for families during their Children's Health Expo on Sunday.

The museum offered health screenings, flu shots, and dental hygiene products at no cost to parents. Matthew and Ashley Carrol said this event came at perfect timing.

“It’s getting a little colder, we’re seeing our first freezes, so everybody bundled up all together, spreading those germs a little more. Having health resources can prevent you from getting ill,” Matthew said.

Among the available resources were cooking demonstrations. The family said they learned how to prepare Brussels sprouts for their kids to enjoy. They said they'll be swapping for healthier food options.

“Sometimes we give them the bad stuff, but also incorporate healthier options in. Because he’s eight, he makes too many of the wrong decisions. It'll be a lifelong pattern," Matthew said. "He’ll never eat regular food, he’ll eat McDonald's all the time if we let him."

Executive Director Christina Melton said not only are these services helping keep families' health in check, but are also a reliable source to the community.

“There are a lot of free health resources that are available to children and families in the community, and a day like this allows us to connect people with those resources,” said Melton.

Sunday's event was sponsored by Humana Healthy Horizon.