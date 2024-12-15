66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Kids make holiday arts and crafts at Shaw Center on Sunday

BATON ROUGE - Kids and adults got in the spirit of Christmas at the Shaw Center on Sunday afternoon while doing arts and crafts. 

They painted ornaments, made snowmen and even decorated Rudolph's sleigh. A couple of kids gave WBRZ a sneak peek of what they made. 

"I drew five hearts representing the five days before Christmas," Kerri Bates said. 

"Holidays mean the most to me than ever. Birthdays and Christmas, it's presents and candy. That's what means the most to me," Kyleigh Bates said. 

Kerri, Kyleigh and the rest of the kids got to bring home their new crafts. 

