Kids found 'safe and sound' after being reported missing in Walker Monday
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Authorities have located two children who were reported missing in Walker Monday night.
Jacob, 12, and Riley Garsee, 10, were last seen just before 6 p.m. near their home off Glascock Lane, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.
Authorities believe the brothers were outside their home helping with yard work when they wandered off.
Before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, the sheriff's office said the boys had been found "safe and sound" at a nearby residence.
No further information was provided.
