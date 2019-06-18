Kids found 'safe and sound' after being reported missing in Walker Monday

86°
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Authorities have located two children who were reported missing in Walker Monday night.

Jacob, 12, and Riley Garsee, 10, were last seen just before 6 p.m. near their home off Glascock Lane, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.

Authorities believe the brothers were outside their home helping with yard work when they wandered off.

Before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, the sheriff's office said the boys had been found "safe and sound" at a nearby residence.  

No further information was provided. 

