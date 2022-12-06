Kids flock to Santa's Mailbox in Gonzales to drop off their Christmas lists

GONZALES - The Christmas season is in full swing and some kids have already gotten a head start on sending their letters to Santa.

With how busy Christmas gets, Santa definitely needs help answering all of his letters.

To help out, Sheree Taillon and some elves are lending a hand to the big man. There's a special mailbox on Purpera Drive in Gonzales that's specifically addressed to Santa for kids to drop off their Christmas lists.

Taillon created the magic in 2019 and collected 150 letters. This year, they're expecting about 1,000.

"I think we're already at about 180, and it's only early December so we have a long way to go," Taillon said.

Every boy and girl who drops off their letters to Santa's mailbox will get a personalized message sent back to them.

"Every single letter that gets put in the box that does have a return address does get a response," Taillon said. "So, I have several elves that help me write those responses and we make sure to personalize each one and make each kid feel like, 'Hey, we're going to be there so get to bed early and get ready.'"

Taillon says each letter is different. Some kids ask for toys while others ask for their family's health.

"Some kids are just so simple they want just want me to stop by and eat their cookies, that's all they ask for. It's pretty exciting to see all that. For some kids, I do get a list of 45 items on their list but for the most part, it's really magical to see them write, 'Oh, I hope I'm on the nice list.' They do have really big hopes and just the belief and the magic is really exciting."

If you want to get your letters to Santa, make sure it has a return address. The deadline is Dec. 22.