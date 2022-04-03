76°
Kentucky completes sweep, beating LSU softball 5-3 in game 3
BATON ROUGE - The LSU softball team has had problems closing games all season, and they had it again today. The Tigers fall in game 3 to Kentucky 5-3, after blowing a 3-1 lead in the 7th. This is the second time this series that LSU has blown a 3-1.
With the win Kentucky completes the sweep, and LSU has now lost 4 straight games. The Tigers fall to 22-15 on the year, and 3-6 in SEC play.
They will look to bounce back next weekend at Texas A&M.
