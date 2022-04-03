76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Kentucky completes sweep, beating LSU softball 5-3 in game 3

2 hours 30 minutes 9 seconds ago Sunday, April 03 2022 Apr 3, 2022 April 03, 2022 5:03 PM April 03, 2022 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

BATON ROUGE - The LSU softball team has had problems closing games all season, and they had it again today. The Tigers fall in game 3 to Kentucky 5-3, after blowing a 3-1 lead in the 7th. This is the second time this series that LSU has blown a 3-1.

With the win Kentucky completes the sweep, and LSU has now lost 4 straight games. The Tigers fall to 22-15 on the year, and 3-6 in SEC play.

Trending News

They will look to bounce back next weekend at Texas A&M. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days