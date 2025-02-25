Keep Louisiana Beautiful, DOTD partner for Love the Boot Week

BATON ROUGE - During Love the Boot Week from Apr. 5 to 13, two government programs will partner to help beautify the state and clean up problem areas.

Keep Louisiana Beautiful, a state program under the Office of the Lieutenant Governor, and the Department of Transportation and Development will partner to expand Love the Boot Week so it can include more volunteer events spanned across more areas.

This year, 21 DOTD offices will serve as recycling drop-off locations to keep recyclables out of the state's landfills and waterways.

“We thank DOTD for their efforts to support a cleaner Louisiana during Love the Boot Week and throughout the year,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “I encourage Love the Boot event organizers to drop off the recycling from their litter cleanups. Let’s work together to keep bottles and cans out of the landfill.”

You can find more information about events in your area and how to volunteer here.