Juvenile offender escapes while on furlough, OJJ seeks public's assistance
LAKE CHARLES — A juvenile offender has escaped custody while on furlough at their residence in Calcasieu Parish, according to the Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice.
Officials were notified at around 9:30 a.m. Saturday that the 16-year-old male’s ankle monitor had been tampered with. Law enforcement was notified at around 11 a.m.
As juvenile records are confidential, the OJJ can not release the name or picture of the juvenile. The teenager was housed at the Swanson Center for Youth at Columbia prior to the furlough.
Anyone with information regarding the juvenile’s whereabouts is urged to contact Louisiana State Police Trooper Jerry Williams at 225-202-5524 or Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice Chief of Operations Chad Wells at 225-572-7372.
