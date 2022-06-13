Juvenile murder suspect may be tried as an adult in innocent bystander's death

BATON ROUGE - A juvenile arrested in an argument turned shooting that killed an innocent bystander will wait another month to learn whether he will go to trial for murder.

Tyson Wright appeared in court Monday, the day of his 16th birthday, after being arrested in the shooting that killed Dolores Jackson. Tyson was booked for first-degree murder and illegal possession of a handgun last week.

A stray bullet struck and killed Jackson back in February as she was sitting on her porch. The East Baton Rouge District Attorney's Office says it may charge Tyson as an adult in the case, but Brent Stockstill, the teen's attorney, argues the case is thin.

"I don't think the state has sufficient evidence to prosecute him on the crime. It's my intent to meet with the district attorney and discuss the matter to see if there is any information that I am not aware of," Stockstill said.

Wright is due back in court July 21.

District Attorney Hillar Moore did not speak on camera about the case, but prosecutors say if they can build a strong enough case for first or second-degree murder during that hearing, Tyson will be charged as an adult.

"The district attorney wants to make sure there is sufficient evidence to warrant a prosecution. And based on what I have seen, I don't think there is and hopefully I can convince them of that," Stockstill said.