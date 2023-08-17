95°
Latest Weather Blog
Juvenile injured in overnight shooting off Chippewa Street
BATON ROUGE - Emergency officials said one person was injured in a shooting early Thursday morning.
Officials said the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. and one person was injured on Ontario Street. The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.
Trending News
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the victim was a juvenile, but did not identify a suspect or motive as of Thursday morning.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
School administrator charged with sex crimes against juveniles bonded out of jail...
-
AC expert breaks down the dos and don'ts of unit maintenance
-
Entergy under fire for outages during extreme heat
-
Attorneys ask federal judge to move juveniles out of Angola campus, hearing...
-
Wednesday's Health Report