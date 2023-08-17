95°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Juvenile injured in overnight shooting off Chippewa Street

Thursday, August 17 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Emergency officials said one person was injured in a shooting early Thursday morning. 

Officials said the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. and one person was injured on Ontario Street. The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the victim was a juvenile, but did not identify a suspect or motive as of Thursday morning.

