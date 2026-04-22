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BRPD: Woman arrested for trying to smuggle drugs into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison
BATON ROUGE — Police arrested a woman who was allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Errolynn Hilson showed up at the prison in a black SUV around 7:30 Wednesday morning.
Police say Hilson had 120 sheets of mojo paper on her that she planned to give to an inmate to sell throughout the prison.
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Hilson was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of attempted introduction of contraband into a penal institution, distribution of Schedule I narcotics and possession of narcotics in the presence of a minor.
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