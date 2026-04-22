79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD: Woman arrested for trying to smuggle drugs into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison

52 minutes 33 seconds ago Wednesday, April 22 2026 Apr 22, 2026 April 22, 2026 12:09 PM April 22, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Police arrested a woman who was allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Errolynn Hilson showed up at the prison in a black SUV around 7:30 Wednesday morning. 

Police say Hilson had 120 sheets of mojo paper on her that she planned to give to an inmate to sell throughout the prison. 

Trending News

Hilson was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of attempted introduction of contraband into a penal institution, distribution of Schedule I narcotics and possession of narcotics in the presence of a minor. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days