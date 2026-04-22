BRPD: Woman arrested for trying to smuggle drugs into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison

BATON ROUGE — Police arrested a woman who was allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Errolynn Hilson showed up at the prison in a black SUV around 7:30 Wednesday morning.

Police say Hilson had 120 sheets of mojo paper on her that she planned to give to an inmate to sell throughout the prison.

Hilson was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of attempted introduction of contraband into a penal institution, distribution of Schedule I narcotics and possession of narcotics in the presence of a minor.