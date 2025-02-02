74°
Juvenile arrested following fatal shooting of stepfather in Walker, deputies say
WALKER — A juvenile has been arrested for second-degree murder in Walker, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.
According to Deputies, the shooting happened around 10 p.m. Saturday on Courtney Road in Walker.
Officials said 17-year-old Ray Habisreitinger shot his unarmed stepfather, 27-year-old Christopher Voth, multiple times after a physical fight. Voth was transported to a hospital where he died from his injuries.
Habisreitinger was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on a charge of second-degree murder. His total bond is $250,000.
This investigation is ongoing.
