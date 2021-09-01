Just over 35k without power in Ascension; local court announces days-long closure

ASCENSION PARISH - In Ascension Parish, widespread outages continue to hamper daily activities on Day Three of Hurricane Ida's aftermath.

Just over 35,000 people are without power early Wednesday morning.

Parish leaders also announced Wednesday that the 23rd Judicial District Court and Ascension Parish Court will be closed until Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

Local schools will, likewise, be closed until Labor Day.