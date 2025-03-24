Jury selection begins in 2021 triple murder

65°
BATON ROUGE - Jury selection is underway in the trial of a man accused of shooting up a Memorial Day celebration in 2021 and killing three people, including a toddler. 

David Williams is charged with three counts of murder in the Fairway View Apartments shooting on College Drive. He is accused of targeting Dewayne Dunn Jr. and Reginald Thomas. One-year-old Ja'Tyri Brown was killed by a stray bullet. 

Williams' brother Ladarius Coleman was convicted in 2024 and is serving three life sentences

Testimony in the Williams case is expected to begin this week. 

