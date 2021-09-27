Jury selection begins for suspect accused in 2015 killing of Baton Rouge elderly couple

BATON ROUGE - Jury selection began Monday in the trial of Frank Garcia—one of two accused of kidnapping and killing Suzanne and Dennis Duplantier in 2015.

Prosecutors say the evidence against the pair is glaring. Including stolen items from the Duplantier's were found when the suspects were arrested.

"There's a lot of evidence here. DNA, license plate reader. There will be a lot to go through," District Attorney Hillar Moore said.

Denis and Suzanne Duplantier were beaten, bound and taken from their home on Highland Road. Their bodies were later found inside their abandoned vehicle at a Hammond truck stop. Family members had contacted law enforcement after not hearing from the couple for some time.

Moore suspects the case could take around two weeks to get through.

"We are confident in our case."

After seven hours Monday, the process picks up again tomorrow at 8:30 a.m.