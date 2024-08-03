Jury convicts accused serial killer Ryan Sharpe of first-degree murder

CLINTON - An East Feliciana jury has convicted accused serial killer Ryan Sharpe in the death of a longtime Scouts leader in a retrial made necessary after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that non-unanimous verdicts in criminal cases were unconstitutional.

Brad DeFranceschi and two others were killed in 2017. Over the course of the investigation, Sharpe said the government had issued him hunting "tags" that he needed to account for by killing people. His retrial was delayed while his lawyer questioned Sharpe's mental competency.

Sharpe is also accused of killing Thomas Bass in East Baton Rouge Parish and Carroll Breeden in East Baton Rouge Parish. A fourth victim, Buck Hornsby, survived a shooting in East Feliciana Parish.

At his initial trial, prosecutors said Sharpe told investigators that the killings were part of a federal operation. After mental examinations, Sharpe was found competent to go to court and aid in his own defense. Prosecutors say the hunting tag story was a ruse to build an insanity defense.

DeFranceschi was working in his front yard while shot in October 2017, a month after Breeden was killed doing yardwork. Bass was killed in his carport in July 2017. Hornsby was exercising outside when he was shot.