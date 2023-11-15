Judge seals interrogation recordings of couple accused of killing sex offender

BATON ROUGE - A judge sealed recordings of detectives' interrogations of two high-profile murder suspects.

The judge agreed with the pair's defense attorneys Thursday morning at a hearing that was scheduled after the WBRZ Investigative Unit filed a public records request asking the court to release the interviews. Following the public record request, attorneys for Jace Crehan and Brittany Monk filed their court documents seeking the sealing of records related to the case.

Crehan and Monk are accused in the deaths of convicted sex offender Robert Noce. Noce was found dead, stuffed in a 55-gallon drum on his property in Zachary last year. Monk is the victim of Noce's sexual exploits and just before his death had accepted a plea deal that gave him probation.

In a previous WBRZ Investigative Unit report, a transcript of an interrogation by sheriff's deputies where both Monk and Crehan were present together, read like the couple were vigilante killers.

"I told you I would protect you," authorities wrote of Crehan telling Monk. "I told you this was a possibility we had to be prepared for."

Before being booked into jail, Crehan remarked the couple had talked abou Gary Plauche who was not sentenced to prison for killing his son's abuser in Baton Rouge in the 1980s.

**********************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz