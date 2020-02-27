Judge Jessie Leblanc resigns following national outcry over her use of racial slurs

NAPOLEONVILLE - One week after the WBRZ Investigative Unit exposed racist text messages sent by Judge Jessie Leblanc, the judge tendered her resignation.



It comes after mounting pressure from people in Louisiana, across the nation and the world.

Click here to read the full resignation letter



Wednesday, Governor John Bel Edwards said Leblanc needed to resign. His calls came days after the Louisiana NAACP weighed in on WBRZ's story calling for Leblanc's immediate resignation.



Leblanc's problems first came to light in December when she refused to sign a warrant. She claimed that it was due to a personal relationship with Assumption Parish Chief Deputy Bruce Prejean. In January, Prejean admitted to a lengthy affair with Leblanc which caused at least 600 cases to come under review.

Last week, the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office turned over racist text messages to the WBRZ Investigative Unit that Prejean said came from her phone. Prejean signed an affidavit saying the messages were not altered and were in the form that he received them.



After facing mounting pressure from WBRZ, The Advocate and continuous stories, Leblanc went to another TV station Sunday and "exclusively" told her side. In that interview, she admitted using the "n-word" to describe an African-American deputy and law clerk. She also said she would not resign and planned to run for re-election. During the interview, she admitted to the affair. It's an affair she has denied having for two months.



After repeatedly denying the messages were hers and having her attorney make numerous comments that the messages were fake, the judge revealed the truth. Legal experts suggested to WBRZ, the judge's truthfulness has been questioned.



