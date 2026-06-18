Judge grants restraining order in lawsuit over Landry's one-time teacher stipends

BATON ROUGE - A judge has granted a temporary restraining order against Governor Jeff Landry's attempt to reallocate public school funds for teacher stipends.

The lawsuit, filed in the 19th Judicial District Court by Mike Faulk, Katie Baudoin and Dr. Belinda Davis, alleges that the governor's executive order to transfer $168 million from the Minimum Foundation Program to provide teachers with a $2,000 stipend is unconstitutional.

The plaintiffs argue in the suit that Landry exceeded his authority by unilaterally moving these allocated education funds to a new stipend program.

"The Governor has no authority, constitutionally or otherwise, to reduce and redirect appropriated funds from the MFP. Yet that is precisely what the Executive Order provides. It directs that freed funds be deposited into a particular fund, disbursed for a particular purpose, in particular amounts, under particular eligibility criteria, and through particular procedures – all designed by the executive branch," the lawsuit says.

Sources said 19th JDC Judge Richard "Chip" Moore signed a temporary restraining order that will take effect for 11 days, until a hearing on June 29.