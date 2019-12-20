Latest Weather Blog
Judge allowing Ascension Parish council to move forward with vote on contentious sewage deal
UPDATE: A judge has denied multiple requests for a temporary restraining order. The parish council will be able to take a vote on the sewage system proposal Friday evening.
*****
GONZALES - A fight over whether Ascension Parish will make a multi-million-dollar deal with a private company to handle its sewage system is at a stalemate.
At the center of the back-and-forth is the proposed 30-year, $215 million deal with Ascension Sewer, LLC.
A vote on the proposal was halted earlier this week after a judge approved a temporary restraining order over concerns there wasn't sufficient public notice of the hearing that evening.
Just a day after an appeals court lifted that restraining order on Thursdsay, three different people have now filed for another TRO in order to prevent a vote by the parish council Friday night. That case was still being heard as of 4 o'clock Friday afternoon.
The deal is slated to be voted on during a last-minute council meeting, which begins at 6 p.m. Friday.
