57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Judge allowing Ascension Parish council to move forward with vote on contentious sewage deal

2 hours 14 minutes 11 seconds ago Friday, December 20 2019 Dec 20, 2019 December 20, 2019 4:01 PM December 20, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

UPDATE: A judge has denied multiple requests for a temporary restraining order. The parish council will be able to take a vote on the sewage system proposal Friday evening.

*****

GONZALES - A fight over whether Ascension Parish will make a multi-million-dollar deal with a private company to handle its sewage system is at a stalemate.

At the center of the back-and-forth is the proposed 30-year, $215 million deal with Ascension Sewer, LLC. 

A vote on the proposal was halted earlier this week after a judge approved a temporary restraining order over concerns there wasn't sufficient public notice of the hearing that evening. 

Just a day after an appeals court lifted that restraining order on Thursdsay, three different people have now filed for another TRO in order to prevent a vote by the parish council Friday night. That case was still being heard as of 4 o'clock Friday afternoon.

The deal is slated to be voted on during a last-minute council meeting, which begins at 6 p.m. Friday.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days