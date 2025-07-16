92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

JPSO deputy injured, suspects killed in overnight shooting

6 years 3 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, March 28 2019 Mar 28, 2019 March 28, 2019 4:56 AM March 28, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: WWL-TV

JEFFERSON PARISH - Authorities say a deputy with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office was wounded in an overnight Terrytown shooting  that left two people dead.

According to Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, JPSO detectives were attempting to conduct an overcover narcotics operation in a parking lot near the Westbank Expressway in Gretna around 10:22 p.m. Tuesday. As law enforcement arrived and exited their vehicles, a suspect put his vehicle in reverse and accelerated. The suspect ended up hitting a deputy and ramming their unit. The sheriff's office didn't say if the deputy was injured. 

Authorities on scene fired at the suspect's vehicle, striking both the driver and a male passenger. The driver died at the scene. The sheriff's office said the passenger was taken to a local hospital and later died from his injuries.

During the incident, one deputy was struck by gunfire. Authorities say he underwent surgery at a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Trending News

The investigation is ongoing.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days