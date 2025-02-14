60°
Latest Weather Blog
JP gets put through the wringer as he tries out for the LSU baseball team; Baseball at the Box is back!
BATON ROUGE - Baseball at the Box is back!
2une's In's John Pastorek sat down for a one-on-one with head coach Jay Johnson, where they talked about what to expect from this year's season.
Not only that, but JP tried out for the team himself! How did he do?
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
JP gets put through the wringer as he tries out for the...
-
2une In Previews: Krewe of Oshun
-
Central breaks ground on city's first city hall in 20 years of...
-
Man accused of child pornography charges extradited to Livingston after New Mexico...
-
Public service commissioner slings insult at Gov. Landry over social media
Sports Video
-
Southern women's basketball upsets Texas Southern, 63-53
-
RHP Chase Shores to make his return to the mound for LSU...
-
New Orleans Saints introduce Kellen Moore as new head coach
-
No. 7 LSU Softball prepares for a tough test this weekend at...
-
LSU baseball names starting rotation for season opener