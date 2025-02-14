60°
JP gets put through the wringer as he tries out for the LSU baseball team; Baseball at the Box is back!

3 hours 55 minutes 15 seconds ago Friday, February 14 2025 Feb 14, 2025 February 14, 2025 12:07 PM February 14, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Baseball at the Box is back! 

2une's In's John Pastorek sat down for a one-on-one with head coach Jay Johnson, where they talked about what to expect from this year's season. 

Not only that, but JP tried out for the team himself! How did he do?

