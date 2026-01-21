69°
Fire crews put out Mississippi Street fire; BRFD says cause was discarded leaves that caught fire
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Fire officials said that a Wednesday morning house fire along Mississippi Street was caused by discarded leaves that caught fire in a trash can.
Fire crews arrived at the scene around 9:46 a.m., and the fire was put out within 10 minutes.
BRFD officials said that the fire was concentrated in the rear of the home, with minor water damage inside the living area.
According to fire crews, no one was hurt.
