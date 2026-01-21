66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

20 guns stolen from West Feliciana home, law enforcement trying to identify thief

2 hours 34 minutes 31 seconds ago Wednesday, January 21 2026 Jan 21, 2026 January 21, 2026 12:54 PM January 21, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. FRANCISVILLE - Law enforcement is searching for a thief who stole 20 firearms from a home in St. Francisville. 

The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office said the burglary happened Dec. 12 at a home along Highway 966. 

Trending News

Deputies released photos of the thief and asked anyone with information to call (225) 344-7867. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days