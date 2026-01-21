20 guns stolen from West Feliciana home, law enforcement trying to identify thief

ST. FRANCISVILLE - Law enforcement is searching for a thief who stole 20 firearms from a home in St. Francisville.

The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office said the burglary happened Dec. 12 at a home along Highway 966.

Deputies released photos of the thief and asked anyone with information to call (225) 344-7867.