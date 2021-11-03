Jon Batiste to represent La. on 'Celebration Gator' float at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

MANHATTAN, New York — The Big Apple's annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will be full of Louisiana flavor as a 60-feet long alligator-themed float designed to highlight the southern state's rich heritage rolls through Manhattan on November 25.

It's only appropriate that an award-winning musician from Louisiana ride the float as a representative of the state where jazz was born.

During a Wednesday morning interview with WWL-TV, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser confirmed that New Orleans-native, Academy Award, and Golden Globe winner Jon Batiste will be the musical talent on Louisiana's "Celebration Gator" float at the 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Officials hope the combination of Batiste's talent and the celebratory float will inspire onlookers to take a trip to the land of jazz, Mardi Gras, and Cajun-Creole cuisine.

Nungesser said the float was created to be bright and colorful so as to "get people excited for Louisiana."

According to WWL, Macy's chose Batiste from a list of entertainers compiled by the state.

Nungesser praised Batiste as a great ambassador for the state, saying, "We are so excited that we could get a Louisiana homegrown into that parade."



The 95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will take place Thursday, November 25, 2021, at 9 a.m. and continue until 12 noon.