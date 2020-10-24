Join Sylvia Weatherspoon for storytime on Facebook live Saturday

Due to the coronavirus, many are working from home and most schools are closed until further notice. Families are stuck at home and daily schedules have been thrown out the window.

Many have gone to social media to entertain and uplift. Betty White, Jimmy Fallon, and even News 2's Sylvia Weatherspoon are here to save the day, or at least a few minutes of a busy parent's day, reading books to children online.

Sylvia Weatherspoon will host a virtual storytime on Facebook live Saturday, April 4 at 11 a.m.

She misses her story book readings to children in schools, but the closures are not stopping her from spreading happiness and smiles.

She will be reading "God's love in my heart," and encourages your children to snuggle up Saturday morning with a bunny for this story.

The reading will take place on her Facebook Page that can be found here.

"Just doing what I can 2 Make A Difference," Sylvia says.

Sylvia has posted a couple of live storytime videos on her Facebook page and is eager to add more to the collection.

For more online storytimes, you can visit Save With Stories on Instagram.