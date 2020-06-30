John Schneider's big birthday celebration 'Bo's Extravaganza' rescheduled to July

Entertainer and former star of The Duke's of Hazzard, John Schneider, has rescheduled his annual birthday celebration to Saturday and Sunday, July 18-19.

The event, which is normally held in April, was postponed due to the COVID-19 health crisis.

But now it's set to take place at his studios in Holden (16050 Florida Boulevard) on the previously mentioned dates, with a special VIP night on Friday, July 17.

Schneider took to Facebook to tell the public what to expect, saying, "We are putting up tents, we are getting the stage ready … that's where the Bellamy Brothers are going to be. It's going to be so much fun. We're going to have stages everywhere."

He went on to say, "And by the way, since we are in Phase 2 (of reopening) in the state of Louisiana, what we are doing is we are spreading Bo's Extravaganza out over the 150 acres so that everyone can do what you wish for the social-distancing thing."

Food, rides, a carnival, and a car show are planned for Saturday.

On Sunday, there's a bike show, church services, and final filming for Schneider's new movie, "Stand On It," a tribute to the "Smokey and the Bandit" film series of the 1970s and '80s. Schneider was an extra in the first movie, in 1977.

"Being here Sunday means you can be in 'Stand On It,' Schneider explains.

Visitors can watch from upstream as a car jump over the Tickfaw River is shot.

There also will be a scene by the swimming pool, and the final scene of the movie, which will be filmed by the Broadmoor sign, which Schneider purchased sign before the Broadmoor Theater off Florida Boulevard in Baton Rouge was demolished. He hauled the sign to Holden and installed it near the barn where concerts take place.

Schneider says he's dedicating "Stand on It" to "Smokey" star Burt Reynolds and director Hal Needham, both dear friends of his.

For more info and tickets, visit johnschneiderstudios.com.