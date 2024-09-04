John Emery Jr. will not play sixth, final season as Tiger after tearing ACL again

BATON ROUGE — LSU running back John Emery Jr. is expected to sit out the rest of the season after tearing his ACL at practice, The Advocate reported Wednesday.

Emery, a former five-star recruit, started his sixth season with the Tigers with 61 yards against the University of Southern California in Las Vegas on Sunday, a game the Tigers lost 27-20.

This is absolutely brutal for John Emery. The former five-star recruit tore the ACL in his right knee last year, came back to LSU for a sixth season — and now this. https://t.co/BMLd3wHULK — Wilson Alexander (@whalexander_) September 4, 2024

This is not the first time Emery has torn his ACL. He tore his right ACL in the Tigers' 2023 matchup against Florida, ending his season with 121 rushing yards. Emery has 223 career carries resulting in 1,123 rushing yards. He is also one of two players remaining from LSU's national championship-winning team in 2019.

Emery's injury leaves LSU with only three scholarship running backs as they rebound from their loss against USC, with Trey Holly still suspended indefinitely after he was arrested in February for a shooting in Union Parish.

Kaleb Jackson and Josh Williams will now get carries with Emery on the bench. Freshman Caden Durham is the only other scholarship running back on the roster and did not receive any carries against the Trojans.