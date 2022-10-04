Latest Weather Blog
Joe Burrow launches new non-profit to help underserved families
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Bengals quarterback and former LSU golden boy Joe Burrow is launching a new non-profit organization to help families overcome food insecurity and mental health issues.
The Joe Burrow Foundation will help underserved families in Ohio and Louisiana.
“I believe that everyone has a responsibility to do good,” said Burrow. “This Foundation allows me and my family to give back. So many of you made generous contributions to support food insecurity in Athens County, Ohio following my 2019 Heisman Trophy speech. We will build on our efforts to tackle food insecurity by also finding ways to offer up support in Greater Cincinnati, other parts of Ohio, Baton Rouge, and Louisiana. My mom, a lifetime educator, experiences firsthand the effect of mental health issues on children and their families. We want to make a difference here as well.”
Business and community leaders from Baton Rouge and the Greater Cincinnati area have already committed to serving the Foundation.
