Jindal orders review of Texas Brine permits

BATON ROUGE - Governor Bobby Jindal today ordered a review for all permits given to Texas Brine, the company which owns land a massive sinkhole appeared on last year, after he accused the company of dragging its feet in paying costs associated with the cleanup.

"It has become clear that Texas Brine is trying to run out the clock on the citizens of Bayou Corne and Grand Bayou by hiding behind insurance companies, lawyers and lobbyists. That is unacceptable," Jindal said at a press conference today. "We've heard every excuse in the book, and enough is enough."

Earlier this year the state ordered Texas Brine to start buying out property affected by the sinkhole, which is near the community of Bayou Corne. According to the governor's office, 110 residents signed up for the buyouts and most of their properties inspected.

Texas Brine agreed to offer settlements within 45 after the inspections, but hasn't issued any offers to homes even though dozens are outside the 45-day window. Last week the company said legal issues were holding up the buyout process, then today said their insurance carrier hadn't approved paying out any money for the buyouts.

In response, Jindal issued an executive order today instructing the Commissioner of Conservation to review all of the company's state permits to see if they should be changed, reissued, or ended.

"Texas Brine needs to offer settlements to the residents who want them, and their failure to do so brings into serious question the company's ability to operate in Louisiana moving forward," Jindal said.

