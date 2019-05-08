Jimmy John's delivery driver exposes cheating boyfriend

70°
Friday, June 29 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

WEST BURLINGTON, IA - A woman says her long-distance relationship turned stale after a Jimmy John's delivery man found her boyfriend spending the night with another woman.

Kayla Speer, a 23-year-old from Iowa, documented her bizarre exchange with the delivery person tasked with bringing a sandwich to her boyfriend in another town. Speer said the two had been in a long-distance relationship for a while, with her boyfriend living about three hours away.

On Wednesday, her significant other said he would be up late 'studying', so she decided to do something sweet for her special someone.

But the Jimmy John's driver wasn't the only one getting a tip that night. Thanks to the delivery guy, Kayla was soon made aware of her boyfriend's infidelity.

Speer told KENS 5 she couldn't believe what she was hearing.

"I called my boyfriend and asked who was she, and he lied about the situation," Speer said.

She added that it's safe to say the two are no longer together.

After the episode, Speer tweeted her appreciation to the chain, to which the official Jimmy John's account responded by offering to cater her break-up party.

Speer says she plans to focus on her career rather than jump right back into the world of romance.

