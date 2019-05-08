Jimmy John's delivery driver exposes cheating boyfriend

WEST BURLINGTON, IA - A woman says her long-distance relationship turned stale after a Jimmy John's delivery man found her boyfriend spending the night with another woman.

Kayla Speer, a 23-year-old from Iowa, documented her bizarre exchange with the delivery person tasked with bringing a sandwich to her boyfriend in another town. Speer said the two had been in a long-distance relationship for a while, with her boyfriend living about three hours away.

On Wednesday, her significant other said he would be up late 'studying', so she decided to do something sweet for her special someone.

The order was placed & my bf had texted me a little bit before letting me know he was going to take a nap. So I sent him a text saying “hey, foods on the way for you. Please leave a tip.” I didn’t hear back from him for a bit, but I just assumed he was sleeping. — Kayla (@kayla_speer_) June 28, 2018

But the Jimmy John's driver wasn't the only one getting a tip that night. Thanks to the delivery guy, Kayla was soon made aware of her boyfriend's infidelity.

The delivery driver continued by saying this...”look, we usually don’t do this, but I think you would like to know...when we walked up to the door to your bf’s place we were able to see into his apartment and he was in his boxers with a naked women on top of him on the couch???? — Kayla (@kayla_speer_) June 28, 2018

Speer told KENS 5 she couldn't believe what she was hearing.

"I called my boyfriend and asked who was she, and he lied about the situation," Speer said.

She added that it's safe to say the two are no longer together.

After the episode, Speer tweeted her appreciation to the chain, to which the official Jimmy John's account responded by offering to cater her break-up party.

KAYLA!! I’d love to cater your breakup party! Let me know when and where! Please DM me your address and contact info and I’ll make it happen! https://t.co/ogfNhqAIRj — Jimmy John's (@jimmyjohns) June 28, 2018

Speer says she plans to focus on her career rather than jump right back into the world of romance.