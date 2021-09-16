87°
'Jeopardy' details plans for remainder of 2021 as search for official host continues

1 hour 48 minutes ago Thursday, September 16 2021 Sep 16, 2021 September 16, 2021 12:02 PM September 16, 2021 in News
Source: Variety
By: Paula Jones
Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings

The drama surrounding the question of who will replace Alex Trebek as the official host of 'Jeopardy' continues.

That said, network heads have at least ironed out the details of who will host the series throughout the remaining months of 2021.

According to Variety, the iconic game show's producers have come up with a plan to have actress and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik share hosting duties with Ken Jennings, an author who won 'Jeopardy' 74 consecutive times, which is more than any other contestant. 

Bialik will take over as host from September 20 until November 5. After that date, she and Jennings will trade off as their schedules allow until the end of the year.

Bialik and Jennings are replacing Mike Richards, who was asked to step down from hosting duties and eventually fired completely from the show due to at least two scandals concerning his behavior with colleagues and politically incorrect comments he'd allegedly made during a podcast. 

At this time, neither Bialik nor Jennings are the final choice as hosts for the game show, meaning network heads are still on the lookout for the individual to take on the official role.

'Jeopardy's' long-time host, Alex Trebek, passed away November 8, 2020.

Known for his dry wit and humble demeanor, the Canadian-born television personality led the series for a total of 37 years.

Report a Typo

