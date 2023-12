Jayden Daniels to pick up shift at Raising Cane's in Times Square

NEW YORK CITY, NY - LSU quarterback and Heisman finalist, Jayden Daniels, will be picking up a shift at the Times Square Raising Cane's today at 10 a.m. EST.

Fellow Heisman finalists Bo Nix and Michael Pennix will be working alongside Daniels ahead of the Heisman ceremony tomorrow night at 7 CST.