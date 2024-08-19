Latest Weather Blog
Jayden Daniels picked as starting QB for Washington Commanders
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Jayden Daniels has been selected as the starting quarterback for the Washington Commanders.
Coach Dan Quinn declared Daniels the starter on Monday after two preseason games and a couple of joint practices. Daniels was 12 of 15 for 123 yards at the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins.
The No. 2 pick out of LSU was always expected to be Washington’s Week 1 QB. But Quinn did not want to make that decision before seeing how the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner would handle training camp. Daniels handled it as well as could be expected with help from veteran mentor Marcus Mariota.
“He went through the whole thing,” Quinn said. “He didn’t miss a beat. He hit all the targets we put in front of him. He’s ready, and he’s earned the right to do that.
Trending News
The Commanders open the regular season Sept. 8 at Tampa Bay.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Local car club 'Mustang Mafia', hosts car show and donates school supplies...
-
Two arrested after Ponchatoula narcotics investigation
-
1 dead in shooting along I-110 near Government Street exit; no motive...
-
APSO: One shot on I-10 after alleged road rage altercation
-
Dorseyville Elementary School closing Monday due to power outage, lack of A/C