Jayden Daniels leads Washington to first playoff win since 2005

TAMPA, Florida - Former LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels' fairytale rookie season in the NFL continues.

Daniels led Washington to a win over Tampa Bay in an NFC Wild Card Round playoff game Sunday night, giving the Commanders Franchise its first playoff win since 2003.

Washington kicker Zane Gonzales made a 37-yard field goal as time expired to give the Commanders a 23-20 victory.

Daniels threw for 268 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 36 yards.

Washington will play the NFC's top seed Detroit in the NFC Divisional Round next Saturday at 7 p.m.