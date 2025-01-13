51°
Jayden Daniels leads Washington to first playoff win since 2005
TAMPA, Florida - Former LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels' fairytale rookie season in the NFL continues.
Daniels led Washington to a win over Tampa Bay in an NFC Wild Card Round playoff game Sunday night, giving the Commanders Franchise its first playoff win since 2003.
Washington kicker Zane Gonzales made a 37-yard field goal as time expired to give the Commanders a 23-20 victory.
A DOINK TO THE DIVISIONAL ROUND!!!! @COMMANDERS WIN! pic.twitter.com/TRwyX11zcZ— NFL (@NFL) January 13, 2025
Daniels threw for 268 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 36 yards.
Washington will play the NFC's top seed Detroit in the NFC Divisional Round next Saturday at 7 p.m.
