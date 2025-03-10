70°
Jay Clark speaks ahead of LSU gymnastics final regular season meet

2 hours 28 minutes 27 seconds ago Monday, March 10 2025 Mar 10, 2025 March 10, 2025 4:29 PM March 10, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

BATON ROUGE - LSU gymnastics head coach Jay Clark talked on Monday about the Tigers' record performance against Georgia last week in the PMAC. He also previewed No. 2 LSU's opponent this week, the Auburn Tigers, as the purple and gold prepare to head on the road for their final regular season meet this Friday. 

