59°
Latest Weather Blog
Jarreau woman dies after driving off Pointe Coupee highway, hitting tree
JARREAU — A Jarreau woman died after her car drove off a Pointe Coupee Parish highway and crashed into multiple trees.
Louisiana State Police said 24-year-old Hailey Saizan was killed early Wednesday morning.
Around 6 a.m., Saizan was driving north on La. 416 near Patin Lane. Troopers said her car drove off the road after failing to negotiate a curve. Her car struck multiple trees after leaving the road.
Saizan, who was not wearing a seatbelt when the crash happened, was brought to the hospital with serious injuries. She later died at the hospital, troopers added.
Trending News
The crash, as well as whether or not Saizan was impaired, remain under investigation
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
10 people are wounded in a shooting outside a New York City...
-
LSU readies for a surging Baylor football team
-
A plane crashes and bursts into flames while landing in South Korea,...
-
Fireworks disrupt Christmas Eve sleep, keeps Baton Rouge kids awake for Santa's...
-
15-year-old dead, teenager arrested after accidental shooting on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard