Jarreau woman dies after driving off Pointe Coupee highway, hitting tree

Thursday, January 02 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

JARREAU — A Jarreau woman died after her car drove off a Pointe Coupee Parish highway and crashed into multiple trees.

Louisiana State Police said 24-year-old Hailey Saizan was killed early Wednesday morning.

Around 6 a.m., Saizan was driving north on La. 416 near Patin Lane. Troopers said her car drove off the road after failing to negotiate a curve. Her car struck multiple trees after leaving the road.

Saizan, who was not wearing a seatbelt when the crash happened, was brought to the hospital with serious injuries. She later died at the hospital, troopers added.

The crash, as well as whether or not Saizan was impaired, remain under investigation

