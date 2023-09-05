82°
Latest Weather Blog
Jailed for beating woman to death, man now linked to separate killing that went unsolved for months
BATON ROUGE - A man arrested earlier this year after he allegedly beat a woman to death is facing even more charges after police linked him to another killing that happened months earlier.
BRPD said Cedrick Lang, 35, was booked into jail Tuesday on a new charge of second-degree murder in the killing of Christina Hobbs, 26. She was found shot to death Dec. 26, 2022 inside an apartment on Florida Boulevard.
Lang was previously arrested in July after he was linked to the beating death of Rachel Johnson, who was found dead inside her home.
He was being held in the East Baton Rouge jail, and police booked him again on his newest charge Tuesday.
Trending News
Records also show Lang has a history of domestic abuse linked to several other women.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Worker claims he was fired for reporting a possible noose; company says...
-
Zachary firefighters return from fighting massive blaze in Beauregard Parish
-
Slidell Police save woman from flooding SUV on Sunday
-
Teen arrested in deadly shooting at high school football game
-
Before abrupt exit from EBR School Board, member questioned student safety and...