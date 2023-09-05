Jailed for beating woman to death, man now linked to separate killing that went unsolved for months

BATON ROUGE - A man arrested earlier this year after he allegedly beat a woman to death is facing even more charges after police linked him to another killing that happened months earlier.

BRPD said Cedrick Lang, 35, was booked into jail Tuesday on a new charge of second-degree murder in the killing of Christina Hobbs, 26. She was found shot to death Dec. 26, 2022 inside an apartment on Florida Boulevard.

Lang was previously arrested in July after he was linked to the beating death of Rachel Johnson, who was found dead inside her home.

He was being held in the East Baton Rouge jail, and police booked him again on his newest charge Tuesday.

Records also show Lang has a history of domestic abuse linked to several other women.