Jackson Mayor James Norsworthy III dies at 75

JACKSON — The longtime mayor of Jackson, James Norsworthy III, died earlier this week after a battle with cancer.

Norsworthy died peacefully at his home Thursday at the age of 75, an obituary said.

Mayor Norsworthy was a lifelong resident of Jackson before serving as mayor for 21 years. Before his tenure as mayor, he served in a variety of roles in the Jackson community, including as a vocational agriculture teacher at Jackson High School, chief deputy of the East Feliciana Sheriff’s Office and a dedicated farmer.

Norsworthy also served on the Board of Directors for Centreville Academy and was a beloved professor at "The College of Knowledge," a humorous nickname given by family and friends for the wisdom he shared in everyday life.

A visitation will be held Sunday from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and will continue Monday from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Jackson United Methodist Church. Funeral services officiated by Reverend Chris Curry will then before his interment at Jackson Cemetery.

"In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Jimmy’s honor—continuing his legacy of compassion of giving," the obituary said.

James McCrory, the town’s mayor pro tem, will lead the city until a special election. Officials said the city has 20 days to notify the Secretary of State's office about the vacancy Norsworthy's death leaves.