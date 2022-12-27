Jackson Community Park playground closed for several days

BATON ROUGE - Installation work on a pair of shade sails will make the Jackson Community Park playground off limits for much of the week.

BREC said contractors were to begin work on the project Tuesday. Officials expect the playground to be closed for three days.

Temporary fencing is being used to secure the area.

Jackson Community Park is located in the 12200 block of Sullivan Road in Central. A series of improvements there was drawn up 10 years ago, with enhancements taking shape in the years since.