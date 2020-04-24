Jace Prescott, former La football player and brother of Dallas Cowboys QB, passes away at 31

Jace Prescott appeared in a 2019 Campbell's Soup commercial with his younger brother, Dak. Photo: YouTube/ BusinessWIre

The Dallas Cowboys announced that Jace Prescott, the older brother of the team's quarterback Dak Prescott, died Thursday.

"We are so saddened that Dak has lost his brother," Jerry Jones, the team's owner said in the statement.

"We want to help him get through this time. Whatever we can do to help him get through this tough time. When you're young, and Dak is young, death is really hard to understand to think about or live with."

The Dallas Cowboys share their deepest sympathies to Dak & his family for the loss of his brother.



→ https://t.co/X1ZptOgovp pic.twitter.com/dEzlLDntS1 — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) April 24, 2020

Jace Pescott, 31, was the middle of three brothers -- Dak and Tad. His cause of death has not been announced.

He played offensive line for four years at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, Louisiana.

"Great guy, humble and athletic yet a brute. Remember at Texas State, after they kicked a FG in OT, we ran the ball six straight times behind Jace and our OT Booker to win the game," Greg Burke, the Director of Athletics at Northwestern State University, said.

Condolences and prayers to the family of @NSUDemonsFB alum Jace Prescott. Great guy, humble and athletic yet a brute. Remember at Texas State, after they kicked a FG in OT, we ran the ball six straight times behind Jace and our OT Booker to win the game. #RIP pic.twitter.com/PY3LFHsQav — Greg Burke (@demonsforkem) April 24, 2020

CNN reports that this is the second major loss Dak Prescott suffered within the past decade.

He lost his mother to colon cancer in 2013 while he was attending Mississippi State University, the team said in their statement.

Jace Prescott was 31 years old.