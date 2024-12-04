'It was like a father-son relationship:' Springfield police chief speaks out after officer's arrest

SPRINGFIELD - Springfield Chief of Police James Jones said the arrest of former officer Taylor Lewis is heartbreaking and the investigation was a surprise.

"The sheriff's office contacted me Monday and said they've been working the case for a little while. They said that they were now fixing to come with their warrants and do their investigation. And I told the sheriff and them to do what they have to do. The law is the law," he said.

Lewis was arrested Monday after being accused of having an inappropriate online relationship with a minor according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office. He's been booked in the Livingston Parish Detention Center and charged with indecent behavior with a juvenile. He's being held on a $75,000 bond.

Lewis worked as a Springfield Police officer for more than two years. James said he saw him as a son and he wanted to pass the role of police chief to him.

"It was like a father-son relationship. We were together quite a bit. It's a lot of emotions you know. It's bad enough when it's any law enforcement officer, but when it's your own, it hurts. People don't realize that. We put a lot in the young man. I know it sounds crazy, but he was a good officer. But he's not a good officer. Not now," he said.

With only five officers in the department, James said he has support from the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office to help cover shifts.

"It takes its toll on you. You go through a lot of emotions. You know, why didn't we see a sign? But we still have to work and move on," he said.