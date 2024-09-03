92°
Latest Weather Blog
Iroquois Street house fire that displaced six contained by firefighters
BATON ROUGE — Three adults and three children were displaced after an Iroquois Street house fire on Tuesday, Baton Rouge Fire officials said.
The blaze, which caused about $58,000 in heavy smoke and water damage, was first reported at 1:29 p.m. Firefighters extinguished the fire by 1:42 p.m., containing the heavy fire to the front room of the house.
Trending News
EMS, The Red Cross and Baton Rouge Police also responded to the scene. Baton Rouge Fire said the cause of the fire is under investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LDWF to start drawdown on False River Tuesday
-
Southern still trying to work out the kinks in a new offensive...
-
10-year-old boy shot and killed two people in North Louisiana town
-
Explosion levels southwest Louisiana home, killing teen from Alabama and injuring 5
-
LSU fans return to Baton Rouge amid busy Labor Day travel
Sports Video
-
LSU's defense improved, but the offense couldn't finish the job against USC
-
LSU football loses 27-20 to USC in season opener
-
Tigers arrive for season-opener against USC
-
Catholic, University Lab, Scotlandville pick up Jamboree wins
-
Tulane defeats Southeastern 56-0 in week one in-state matchup