Iroquois Street house fire that displaced six contained by firefighters

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Three adults and three children were displaced after an Iroquois Street house fire on Tuesday, Baton Rouge Fire officials said.

The blaze, which caused about $58,000 in heavy smoke and water damage, was first reported at 1:29 p.m. Firefighters extinguished the fire by 1:42 p.m., containing the heavy fire to the front room of the house.

EMS, The Red Cross and Baton Rouge Police also responded to the scene. Baton Rouge Fire said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

