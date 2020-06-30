Iran issues arrest warrant for President Trump over drone strike that killed general

Qasem Soleimani, commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps

Iran has issued an arrest warrant for President Donald Trump over the drone strike that killed a top Iranian general in January.

President Trump is one of 36 people that Iran has issued arrest warrants for in relation to the death of Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps. The Tehran attorney general Ali Alqasi Mehr says Trump is at the top of the list.

According to Mehr, Trump will be prosecuted as soon as he stands down the presidency after his term ends.

Iran also asked Interpol to issue a Red Notice for these 36 individuals, though it is unlikely that Interpol would grant the request.

Interpol said it "would not consider requests of this nature," in a statement to CNN. It explained that it was not in accordance with its rules and constitution, which states "it is strictly forbidden for the organization to undertake any intervention or activities of a political, military, religious or racial character."

During a joint press conference with the Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir, US Special Representative for Iran, Brian Hook, called the move a "political stunt."

"It's propaganda that we're used to," Hook said. "This has nothing to do with national security, international peace or promoting stability, so we see it for what it is -- it's a propaganda stunt that no one takes seriously and makes the Iranians look foolish," he added.

Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike at Baghdad International Airport in January along with five others. One of the five includes the deputy head of Iran-backed Iraqui Popular Mobilization Forces, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

Condemned by Iran and its allies as an "assassination," the strike raised the specter of further regional destabilization.

Gholam-Hossein Esmaili, a spokesman for Iran's judiciary, announced in early June that an Iranian citizen had been sentenced to death for allegedly working for foreign intelligence agencies. Esmaili claimed that Seyed Mahmoud Mousavi Majd disclosed the whereabouts of Soleimani to US intelligence officials.

President Trump told reporters in January that the general should have been taken out by previous presidents as he was viewed as a ruthless killer, CNN reports.

The pentagon blames Soleimani for hundreds of American and US ally deaths in the months leading up to his killing.

"General Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region," the Pentagon said at the time, calling the strike "decisive defensive" action aimed at deterring future Iranian attacks.