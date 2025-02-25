Investigators searching for boater after damaged boat found in St. Martin Parish

ST. MARTIN - Wildlife and Fisheries agents, along with law enforcement officers from three parishes, spent Tuesday searching for a missing man whose damaged boat -- and his dog -- were found in lower St. Martin Parish.

The boater, whose name was not released, had gone fishing with his dog about 3 p.m. Monday. He was scheduled to return home Monday night. Authorities were notified about 8 a.m. Tuesday that he hadn't returned from Banister Canal, LDWF said.

A commercial fisherman found an 18-foot aluminum boat with a tiller steer motor and called authorities. Agents found evidence that the boat hit a pylon and threw the boat operator into the water.

His dog was found safe on a platform near where the damaged boat was found, LDWF said. The dog was returned to family.