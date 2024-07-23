Investigators arrest alleged arsonist after fire on Tigerland Avenue

BATON ROUGE - Investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department arrested a woman who allegedly set fire to a Tigerland Avenue apartment.

The department was called to a fire on Tigerland Avenue on June 9. There was a fire in the rear bedroom of an apartment in the 4700 block, and investigators found it to be intentionally set.

Amy Stokes, 51, was arrested over a month later on Monday. She was booked for aggravated arson and entering or remaining after being forbidden.