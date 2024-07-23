86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Investigators arrest alleged arsonist after fire on Tigerland Avenue

2 hours 57 minutes 11 seconds ago Tuesday, July 23 2024 Jul 23, 2024 July 23, 2024 7:53 AM July 23, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department arrested a woman who allegedly set fire to a Tigerland Avenue apartment. 

The department was called to a fire on Tigerland Avenue on June 9. There was a fire in the rear bedroom of an apartment in the 4700 block, and investigators found it to be intentionally set. 

Trending News

Amy Stokes, 51, was arrested over a month later on Monday. She was booked for aggravated arson and entering or remaining after being forbidden. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days