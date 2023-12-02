INVESTIGATIVE UNIT UPDATE: Six suspected gang members indicted on armed robbery counts

BATON ROUGE - A grand jury has indicted six people on felony counts tied to an investigation into gang activity.

The indictments allege that all six of the defendants were involved with armed robberies taking place on Oct. 2, targeting two different people.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit reports the case is focused on criminal gang activity involving the "North Side Rangers" -- with arrests in the case first noted by Chief Investigative Reporter in mid-November.

Those charged are: Bradley Payne, 18; Jermonte Jaheim Clark, 19; Tawayne Bridgewater, 19; Montrez Gainez, 17; Traylen Lumbers, 18; and Wade Banks, 17.

Records show all six are being held at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

In 2020, three teenagers were arrested in connection with a murder case near the Mall of Louisiana. One was identified as 14-year-old Bradley Payne.

Juvenile court records are generally not public, and no prior arrest records for Payne are in the database for East Baton Rouge adult courts.

Police tell WBRZ that a recently enacted statute to help crackdown on gang activity was used in this case.