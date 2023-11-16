Latest Weather Blog
Five members of 'NBA North Side Rangers' street gang arrested
BATON ROUGE - Five members of the "NBA North Side Rangers" street gang, including two juveniles, were arrested on Thursday.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the gang members were involved in two armed robberies that happened minutes apart. Police arrested 18-year-old Bradley Payne, 19-year-old Jermonte Clark, 19-year-old Tawayne Bridgewater Jr. and two juveniles—one 15 and the other 17.
The group was booked on the following charges:
Bradley Payne
- Two firearms seized (2 black Glocks, one which was stolen)
- 2 counts of Armed Robbery with a Firearm
- 2 counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile
- 2 counts of Criminal Street Gang
- 1 count of Access Device Fraud
- 1 count of False Imprisonment
Jermonte Clark
- 2 counts of Armed Robbery with a Firearm
- 2 counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile
- 2 counts of Criminal Street Gang
- 1 count of Access Device Fraud
- 1 count of False Imprisonment
- 1 count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana (525 grams / charged by Baker PD)
Tawayne Bridgewater Jr.
- 2 counts of Armed Robbery with a Firearm
- 2 counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile
- 2 counts of Criminal Street Gang
- 1 count of Access Device Fraud
- 1 count of False Imprisonment
Two Juveniles (15 & 17 years old)
- three firearms seized (2 AR pistols and 1 tan Glock, which was stolen and had an auto-sear “Glock switch”)
- 2 counts of Armed Robbery with a Firearm
- 2 counts of Illegal Possession of a Handgun by a Juvenile
- 2 counts of Criminal Street Gang
- 1 count of Access Device Fraud
- 1 count of False Imprisonment
- Additional pending charges for Illegal Possession of a Handgun by a Juvenile, Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and Possession of a Machine Gun by EBRSO
Trending News
Each person arrested was booked with the criminal street gang statute. Arrest warrants said they are a part of the Never Broke Again North Side Ranger street gang.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Grandmother of slain toddler to build 'City Wall of Love' to remember...
-
Several road rehab projects underway in Central as city prepares for influx...
-
Legal fight over creating city of St. George heading to state Supreme...
-
Teenage murder suspect among 2 who escaped juvenile jail in Baton Rouge...
-
Ascension Parish Councilman turns self in after submitting requests under parish president's...