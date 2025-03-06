INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Ten could face charges for death of Southern student in alleged hazing ritual

BATON ROUGE — As many as 10 people could be arrested in connection to the death of a Southern University student who died in an alleged fraternity ritual, sources told the WBRZ Investigative Unit on Thursday.

Caleb Wilson, a Southern junior, died after he collapsed during a possible Omega Psi Phi hazing ritual in a warehouse off Greenwell Springs Road on Feb. 27, sources close to the investigation said. It was previously reported that the incident happened at North Sherwood Forest Community Park.

An official cause of death has not been released.

Now, more details are coming to light about how Wilson may have died.

A source said that pledges at the unsanctioned event would stand single-file and the first person in line would be punched with a boxing glove before running to the back of the line. This continued throughout the line, the source said.

After Wilson was punched, he ran to the back of the line, collapsed and started seizing.

The pledges did not have access to their cell phones and it is not known whether the members conducting the ritual had their phones, but no call was made to 911.

The source added that 15 minutes passed before Wilson was put into a car and brought to Baton Rouge General. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Between eight and 10 people could be arrested for Wilson's death, a source said. However, District Attorney Hillar Moore said that only one actual fraternity member has come in for questioning. He said the rest of the fraternity members have hired lawyers and refused to answer questions.

After Wilson's death, Southern campus organization activities were suspended.