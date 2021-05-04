INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Police officer caught on video tasing handcuffed suspect resigns

PORT ALLEN - A police officer has resigned after he was caught on body camera tasing a suspect twice after he was already handcuffed and placed in the back of a police unit.

Click here to see unedited video of the arrest

An attorney for Officer Nolan Dehon confirmed to WBRZ that Dehon had resigned from the Port Allen Police Department.

The video obtained by the WBRZ Investigative Unit shows Port Allen police officers arriving at a home on Avenue C on March 27, 2021 after getting a call that 67-year-old Izell Richardson had broken the window out of a home. Richardson told WBRZ he broke the window because the keys were locked inside.

"This is my house," Richardson was heard saying in the video. "I'm paying for this house. I bought everything here. I got a bad back. Don't grab me."

The body camera footage showed he was being cooperative at the time. But, at some point, Richardson started screaming "help."

Officer Dehon pulled out his taser and told Richardson, "Scream again. Go ahead, scream."

Richard yelled, and Dehon then tased him twice.

Dehon was later charged with malfeasance and aggravated battery for the incident.

The city council was scheduled to take up Police Chief Corey Hicks' recommendation to terminate Dehon in March but agreed to continue it until May. Dehon has been on unpaid leave since April.